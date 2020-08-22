POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Israel Really Stop Its Annexation of Palestinian Lands?
04:51
World
Will Israel Really Stop Its Annexation of Palestinian Lands?
The United Arab Emirates says its nomralisation deal with Israel will stop the annexation of Palestinian territory. But Israel has made similar promises in the past, only to break them. So was this diplomatic deal something more than what it was being sold as? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr UAE-Israel Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1q52 #DoubleCheck #Israel #annexation
August 22, 2020
