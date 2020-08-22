POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil's Bolsonaro Says the Amazon Isn’t on Fire
03:25
World
Brazil's Bolsonaro Says the Amazon Isn’t on Fire
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says claims that the Amazon is burning is all a 'lie.' That’s despite all the video and satellite evidence that shows thousands of fire blazing across the Amazon. Bolsonaro has also repeatedly downplayed the severity of COVID-19, which has killed more than a 100,000 people in a matter of months. We take a double look at the Brazilian leader’s history of lying. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from 🇧🇷 Brazil 👉http://trt.world/BrazilVirus #DoubleCheck #Brazil #Bolsonaro
August 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?