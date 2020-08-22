POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden Threatens to Interfere in Turkish Elections
03:31
World
Biden Threatens to Interfere in Turkish Elections
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden indicated he wanted to topple Turkey's President Erdogan by supporting the country's opposition. Biden made the threat to interfere in another country's election just as he criticised foreign powers for meddling in the United States' upcoming vote. Here's a history check of the US’s past actions of election meddling and ousting world leaders. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr #DoubleCheck #Biden #Trump
August 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?