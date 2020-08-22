POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
California Governor Newsom needs more help to aid 12,000 firefighters
California Governor Newsom needs more help to aid 12,000 firefighters
California is struggling to contain raging wildfires that have doubled in size in the span of 24 hours. At least six people have died and 175 thousand others have been ordered to evacuate their homes. California is seeking help from other US states, and has even asked for reinforcements from as far away as Canada and Australia. Natasha Hussain reports. California Wildfire 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/16qq #California #Wildfires #Firefighters
August 22, 2020
