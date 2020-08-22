World Share

Police mocked Black Muslim’s faith during deadly arrest

Newly released body cam footage shows the final moments of Muhammad Muhaymin Jr screaming “I can’t breathe” and “Please, Allah” before he was killed in 2017. In response to his pleas, a Phoenix officer said “Allah? He’s not going to help you right now.” Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #PoliceBrutality #MuhammadMuhaymin #ICantBreathe