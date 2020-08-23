POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Paris SG and Bayern to square off in Champions League final
01:49
World
Paris SG and Bayern to square off in Champions League final
With the postponement of this year's European Football Championship for countries, the biggest match in the world this year is the European Champions League Final for clubs. The final phase of the tournament has been held at two stadiums in Portugal without any supporters, but come kick-off on Sunday evening, millions will be watching the final on TV screens around the world. The game is between the five time continental champions Bayern Munich, and Paris St Germain, who are hoping for their first title. TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Lisbon. Beyond The Game 👉 http://trt.world/1qw6 #ChampionsLeague #BayernMunich #PSG
August 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?