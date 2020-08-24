World Share

Mali Mutiny

Last week soldiers seized control of the government of Mali as the military forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign. The coup leaders have vowed to restore democracy and have met with mediators from West Africa's regional bloc, called ECOWAS, in the capital Bamako. The delegation has called for Keita to return to power while the coup leaders said they want to appoint a transitional president, who could be civilian or military. So will the people get what they have been asking for or will they be sidelined? Guests Yeah Samake Candidate for 2018 Malian Presidential Election Andrew Lebovich Policy Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations Mohamed Salaha Journalist and Director at Le Mali Magazine Thamsanqa Zhou Africa Analyst