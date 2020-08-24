POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the Democratic National Convention be a tough act to follow?
07:16
World
Will the Democratic National Convention be a tough act to follow?
Democratic strategist Jason Nichols says the Democratic National Convention showed the diversity of the US, which is lacking as the Republican National Convention gets under way in North Carolina. He says President Donald Trump’s administration has failed in negotiations with China, North Korea and Iran and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. #DemocraticNationalConvention #RepublicanNationalConvention
August 24, 2020
