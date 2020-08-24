POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ByteDance to sue Trump administration over TikTok ban | Money Talks
06:52
BizTech
Social media upstart ByteDance says it's suing the US government over the Trump administration's efforts to sanction the firm. The White House has argued that its app TikTok is a security risk an accusation the popular platform has repeatedly denied. For more, we were joined by Jonathan Broughton. He's the managing director of Workshire Consulting in London. #TikTok #ByteDance #SecurityRisk
August 24, 2020
