POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US approves blood transfusions for COVID-19 patients | Money Talks
07:48
BizTech
US approves blood transfusions for COVID-19 patients | Money Talks
COVID-19 patients in the US can now opt for blood plasma transfusions from those who have recovered from the disease. The treatment was approved by US President Donald Trump who is also reportedly considering emergency-use authorisation for a vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca. The rising number of COVID-19 cases is also forcing other governments to re-impose restrictions and speed up the development of treatments. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Sarah Pitt from Brighton in the UK. She's principal lecturer at the University of Brighton and a Fellow of the Institute of Biomedical Science. #CoronavirusTreatment #AstraZeneca #BloodTransfusions
August 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?