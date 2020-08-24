POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK golf clubs see spike in memberships as restrictions ease | Money Talks
03:30
BizTech
UK golf clubs see spike in memberships as restrictions ease | Money Talks
A lot of recreational activities have had to be put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but golf is one that’s bucked the trend. The number of rounds played in Great Britain rose 70 percent in June year-on-year figures, as thousands of new players picked up a set of clubs. Oliver Regan has been to see what’s driving so many onto the greens. #UKgolf #Lockdowns #Coronavirus
August 24, 2020
