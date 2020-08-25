POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy
02:21
World
Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy
For over a month, students have been calling for changes to the way Thai society is structured. As with all political movements today, social media has played a key role in spreading messages and helping demonstrators organise - But, Thai authorities have tried to shut it down. As Akanksha Saxena explains, it's set up a showdown between the government and the most powerful social network out there, Facebook.
August 25, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?