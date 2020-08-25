POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US childcare centres reopen amid concerns over restrictions | Money Talks
US childcare centres reopen amid concerns over restrictions | Money Talks
Childcare systems form a vital part of any functioning economy. New York City’s 3,000 daycare centres are now reopening after coronavirus shutdowns, but with capacity limits many providers don’t know how they’ll fund additional safety measures long-term. As Katie Gregory reports, they’re also struggling as parents worry about sending their children back. #NewYork #USchildcare #COVID19
August 25, 2020
