BizTech Share

Spain, France, Germany report record rise in COVID-19 cases | Money Talks

Europe's move to reopen borders in hopes to salvage the summer season has backfired. Spain, France and Germany have all reported a record spike in virus cases since they emerged from lockdown. Experts say one main reason is the restart of intra-European travel, with nearly half of recent German cases being contracted abroad. As Sibel Karkus reports, this means a fresh blow for the European travel industry. We spoke to Ulrich Leuchtmann in Frankfurt. He's head of FX Research at Commerzbank. #EUTravel #ClosedBorders #Coronavirus