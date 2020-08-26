World Share

The Party of Trump | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Under the banner of “The Great American Comeback”, the Republican National Convention kicked off with unflinching support for its candidate, President #Trump, while prominent Republicans defect to the Democratic camp. The Republican National Convention, which kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday officially nominated President Trump for a second four-year term. With the line-up of speakers setting the tone of the convention, six out of twelve key speakers are Trump family members. Also speaking at the convention are a couple charged last month for pointing their firearms at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters in St Louis, Missouri. In breach of convention protocol, President Trump will speak on each day of the convention and will give his acceptance speech from the White House, a decision that was criticized by Democrats for ethical concerns over the use of federal property for electoral purposes. In another break with tradition, the Republican Convention will not adopt a new platform. Instead, it released a statement merely reasserting “the party’s strong support for president Donald Trump and his administration”. So, has the Republican Party become the Party of Trump? And can it convince Americans to re-elect the President? Guests: James DeMint Former Republican Senator from South Carolina James Kolbe Former Republican Congressman from Arizona Christine Todd Whitman Former Republican Governor of New Jersey Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy