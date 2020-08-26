POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who is going to be the next billion-dollar athlete?
01:08
World
Who is going to be the next billion-dollar athlete?
Football superstar Lionel Messi is closing in on a billion dollars in career earnings. But he wants to leave Barcelona immediately, and the billion-dollar club may have to wait. Beyond The Game 👉 http://trt.world/1qw6 TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Messi #BillionDollarAthletes #Barcelona
August 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?