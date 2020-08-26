POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Covid-19 disrupts education of at least 1.7B children
Covid-19 disrupts education of at least 1.7B children
Students around the world are returning to school, but as the coronavirus pandemic rages, parents and teachers are divided on whether it's the right call. Some schools have made masks and social distancing mandatory, but many are still reluctant to send children back into classrooms. Francis Collings reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn On the Map - Coronavirus Editions 👉 http://trt.world/138n #coronaviruseducation #coronavirusschools #coronavirusschoolsreopen
August 26, 2020
