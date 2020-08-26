BizTech Share

McDonald's internal investigation extends beyond ousted CEO | Money Talks

An ugly battle has been brewing in McDonald's kitchen. Since the world's biggest fast-food chain fired its CEO last year, more allegations of sexual misconduct have been emerging. Stephen Easterbrook is now accused of covering up other employees' inappropriate actions. The case is again putting the spotlight on sexual harassment and assault in workplaces around the world. For more on this we spoke to Katie Gregory joins me from New York. #SexualMisconduct #McDonalds #StephenEasterbrook