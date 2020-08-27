World Share

BACK TO SCHOOL: What damage has lockdown done?

The bell will ring pretty soon to signal the start of the strangest school year in living memory - and a leap into the unknown - who knows what lessons will have to be learned - and what damage has already been done? Guests: Edward Melhuish Professor of Human Development at University of Oxford Anna Freedman Parenting Coach Angel Urbina Garcia Developmental Psychologist at University of Hull Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.