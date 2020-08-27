POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
BACK TO SCHOOL: What damage has lockdown done?
26:00
World
BACK TO SCHOOL: What damage has lockdown done?
The bell will ring pretty soon to signal the start of the strangest school year in living memory - and a leap into the unknown - who knows what lessons will have to be learned - and what damage has already been done? Guests: Edward Melhuish Professor of Human Development at University of Oxford Anna Freedman Parenting Coach Angel Urbina Garcia Developmental Psychologist at University of Hull Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?