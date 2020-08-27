Trump's Unconventional Convention

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
From the first day of the Republican National Convention it was clear, President Trump and the Republicans weren't sticking to tradition. Doing away with presenting a party platform, something not done in more than 160 years, was just one example. Outside the convention hall, a perfect storm brews: Raging wildfires, racial injustice, social unrest and a deadly pandemic. But inside the focus is solely on Trump. But will it be enough to secure a second term? Guests Carol Swain Member of Black Voices for Trump David Woodard Political Pollster and Consultant for Republican Candidates Libby Emmons Senior Editor for The Post Millennial
August 27, 2020
