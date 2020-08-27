POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US stocks rise despite dire economic conditions | Money Talks
The US Federal Reserve says interest rates will stay lower for longer as it prioritises economic growth over inflation. That's prompted another rally in US stocks. But over a million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. And with natural disasters along the Gulf Coast and California hampering the fight against COVID-19, the US economy could face more shocks in the coming weeks. Mobin Nasir reports. And we spoke to Mickey Levy in New York. He's chief economist for US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #USstocks #USFed #USjobs
August 27, 2020
