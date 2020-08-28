POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 lockdowns have affected many people, including pregnant women and new mums. Now, doctors in the UK are conducting a survey to understand the impact of the lockdowns on them and their babies. Has the experience been negative for all? TRT World health correspondent Nicola Hill has been finding out. Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY How does the coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk #coronababies #coronavirus #babies
August 28, 2020
