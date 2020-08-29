World Share

Anti-racism march on Washington draws thousands of demonstrators

Thousands of people have taken part in the march in Washington to protest police violence against black communities. The event was organised following the death of George Floyd in May but has been given added momentum by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. It was held on the anniversary of Martin Luther King's famous 'I have a dream' speech. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.