Driverless buses are being tested on real roads in Taiwan
01:21
World
In Taiwan, driverless buses are being tested on real roads with real passengers. And as Sarah Morice reports, those riding the buses have been impressed. One on One interviews with political influencers 👉http://trt.world/OneOnOne Watch episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #SelfDriving #DriverlessBus #Taiwan
August 29, 2020
