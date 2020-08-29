POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer aged 43
02:56
World
Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman has died of cancer at the age of 43. He's best known for playing Black Panther in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster. The movie is seen as a cultural milestone - the first major superhero film with a majority Black cast and crew. Natasha Hussain takes a look at Boseman's influential life. Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Communal Living 👉 http://trt.world/1621 #ChadwickBoseman #BlackPanther #Cancer
August 29, 2020
