POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has MONUSCO Been Effective? | Bigger Than Five
02:44
World
Has MONUSCO Been Effective? | Bigger Than Five
Since 1948, the UN has deployed more than 70 #peacekeeping operations. Today, about 90,000 UN #BlueHelmets and police officers are deployed in 13 UN peacekeeping operations, some as old as the UN itself. The UN has been involved in today’s Democratic Republic of the #Congo since the sixties. Its peacekeeping operation has been active since 1999. We traveled to Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, to hear a view of the Mission, known by its French acronym MONUSCO. Watch other episodes of 'Bigger Than Five' 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
August 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?