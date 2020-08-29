World Share

Has MONUSCO Been Effective? | Bigger Than Five

Since 1948, the UN has deployed more than 70 #peacekeeping operations. Today, about 90,000 UN #BlueHelmets and police officers are deployed in 13 UN peacekeeping operations, some as old as the UN itself. The UN has been involved in today’s Democratic Republic of the #Congo since the sixties. Its peacekeeping operation has been active since 1999. We traveled to Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, to hear a view of the Mission, known by its French acronym MONUSCO. Watch other episodes of 'Bigger Than Five' 👉 http://trt.world/13qv