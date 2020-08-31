POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
David Haye talks to Rachael Downie about the return of Boxing
08:52
World
David Haye talks to Rachael Downie about the return of Boxing
Boxing - like other sports - has been dealt a major body blow by the pandemic. Dozens of fights worldwide have been cancelled, but thankfully the sport has returned. And luckily for us, former #WBA heavyweight champion #DavidHaye has opened the doors of his gym to Racheal Downie to talk about the highs and lows of 'The Sweet Science'. Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica
August 31, 2020
