Turkey's GDP shrinks 9.9% in Q2, most in over a decade | Money Talks

07:41
Turkey recorded a historic contraction in the second quarter. Its economy was near a stand-still at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, with Ankara shutting schools and businesses, closing borders, and implementing weekend stay-home orders. The measures have severely hit the services sector, with household consumption also declining. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the government has managed to contain much of the damage through stimulus measures. For more on this Erhan Aslanoglu spoke to us from Istanbul. He's the Vice Rector of Piri Reis University. #Turkey #Coronavirus #TurkeyEconomy
August 31, 2020
