India's GDP shrinks 23.9% in Q1 as lockdowns hit businesses | Money Talks

India's economy suffered its worst quarter in decades as the GDP contracted by nearly 24 percent. The government's lifting restrictions on businesses that were put in place to contain the coronavirus. But infections are rising at a record pace. And New Delhi's attempts to kickstart the economy, could cost thousands of lives. TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir gave us the latest from Istanbul. #IndiaGDP #Modinomics #Coronavirus