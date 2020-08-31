POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Musical instrument sales spike in New York amid pandemic | Money Talks
02:53
BizTech
Musical instrument sales spike in New York amid pandemic | Money Talks
While the coronavirus outbreak has hit the music industry hard, with live concerts off the cards in most places for the foreseeable future, in the US it seems to have encouraged a musical renaissance of another sort. Specialist retailers have noted a growing demand for certain instruments. But is this just another passing pandemic trend and will it be enough to shore up the industry overall? Jade Barker has more. #MusicalInstruments #CoronavirusLockdown #Guitar
August 31, 2020
