US infections pass 6 million as cases in the Midwest spike

The number of coronavirus infections in the United States has officially passed six million, with many Mid-western states reporting a spike in cases. Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as Minnesota have all recently seen record one-day increases. Many of the new infections are in counties where universities have reopened, and are holding classes in person. Philip Owira has more. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc #Covid19 #Infection #US