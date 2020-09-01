US infections pass 6 million as cases in the Midwest spike

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The number of coronavirus infections in the United States has officially passed six million, with many Mid-western states reporting a spike in cases. Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as Minnesota have all recently seen record one-day increases. Many of the new infections are in counties where universities have reopened, and are holding classes in person. Philip Owira has more. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx Mask Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16gn Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc #Covid19 #Infection #US
September 1, 2020
