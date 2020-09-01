POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Assad regime's tactics push north Syrians into deeper crisis
01:51
Assad regime's tactics push north Syrians into deeper crisis
The UN has called for an urgent increase in aid to northern Syria, where a lack of civic and health facilities is making life extremely tough for refugees. The coronavirus pandemic remains an immense issue, while a water crisis in the north east is adding to the problems. Shoaib Hasan explains. The War in Syria - Updates 👉 http://trt.world/1qw7 Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 Air Strikes on Syria 👉 http://trt.world/1q4c #NorthenSyria #SyrianRegime #HumanitarianCrisis
September 1, 2020
