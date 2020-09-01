World Share

Assad regime's tactics push north Syrians into deeper crisis

The UN has called for an urgent increase in aid to northern Syria, where a lack of civic and health facilities is making life extremely tough for refugees. The coronavirus pandemic remains an immense issue, while a water crisis in the north east is adding to the problems. Shoaib Hasan explains.