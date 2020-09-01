World Share

FLEXIBLE WORKING: How could it change society?

You may at this moment, be working from home. I can do my job, you say - the boss agrees. Everyone’s happy. End of story. Hold on. The ripple effects are enormous and could be changing society forever. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.