Brazil's economy in recession as GDP shrinks 9.7% in Q2
06:32
BizTech
Brazil's economy in recession as GDP shrinks 9.7% in Q2 | Money Talks
The biggest economy in Latin America, Brazil, has slipped into recession after its GDP contracted by a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter. The slowdown follows a series of coronavirus lockdowns across states. Despite these restrictions, the country has the world's second-largest COVID-19 caseload. And as government spending slows, experts say the economic recovery may also stall. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Americas analyst Remi Piet. He's a research associate at the University of Miami. #BrazilEconomy #Coronavirus #GDP
September 2, 2020
