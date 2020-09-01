POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pupils return to school as EU aims for economic recovery | Money Talks
05:47
BizTech
Pupils return to school as EU aims for economic recovery | Money Talks
After months of online-learning, students across Europe are returning to school. Governments have also been urging employees to go back to work, as they try to avoid COVID-19 from spreading further. The pandemic has already plunged Europe into its biggest recession in history.. and the latest figures show unemployment is on the rise. As Sibel Karkus reports, with infection rates rising, the economic effects will be felt for some time to come. For more on this, Daniel Lacalle joined us from Madrid. He's chief economist at asset management firm, Tressis. #OnlineLearning #EUJobs #SocialDistancing
September 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?