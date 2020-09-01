BizTech Share

Pupils return to school as EU aims for economic recovery | Money Talks

After months of online-learning, students across Europe are returning to school. Governments have also been urging employees to go back to work, as they try to avoid COVID-19 from spreading further. The pandemic has already plunged Europe into its biggest recession in history.. and the latest figures show unemployment is on the rise. As Sibel Karkus reports, with infection rates rising, the economic effects will be felt for some time to come. For more on this, Daniel Lacalle joined us from Madrid. He's chief economist at asset management firm, Tressis. #OnlineLearning #EUJobs #SocialDistancing