POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Videoconferencing app sees popularity spike during pandemic | Money Talks
06:44
BizTech
Videoconferencing app sees popularity spike during pandemic | Money Talks
While many businesses have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one sector is doing exceptionally well. Companies that provide video conferencing platforms have seen profits soar in recent months. In particular, Zoom has seen hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world using its services. Shamim Chowdhury has been testing it out herself and sent this report. We unpacked the technology’s impact during the coronavirus pandemic with Bob O'Donnell in Foster City, California. He's the president, founder and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research. #Zoom #VideoConferencing #SocialDistancing
September 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?