Law & Disorder | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
25:55
World
Law & Disorder | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
With less than nine weeks until the election and Donald Trump still trailing in the polls, the President is intensifying his campaign messaging around a central theme: bringing law and order to the country after three people were killed during street clashes in just the past week. His rival, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, says looting and violence are unacceptable, but claims Trump is stoking violence in American cities. How will Americans respond at the polls come November? And, as mail-in and early voting become a preferred option for many Americans during the pandemic and, likely, delayed results, as states count the ballots -- will Americans trust the election results? Has Trump succeeded in sowing doubt in the integrity of the election? And can Americans regain trust in their electoral system? Guests: Ken Blackwell- Former Mayor of Cincinnati, Former Ohio Secretary of State and a member of the Advisory Board of Trump-Pence 2020​ David Daley- Senior Fellow at FairVote​ and the author of "Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy" Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
September 2, 2020
