POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Charlie Hebdo republishes controversial cartoon ahead of trial
02:52
World
Charlie Hebdo republishes controversial cartoon ahead of trial
The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has re-published the controversial cartoons that made it the target of a terror attack in 2015. On Wednesday, 14 of the alleged suspects will go on trial accused of helping the two brothers who carried out the massacre. 12 Charlie Hebdo staff were killed in the shooting, and five more died in a related attack in Paris. From the French capital, Francis Collings reports. France Protests 🇫🇷 👉 http://trt.world/16qt #FranceAttack 👉 http://trt.world/1qwd #CharlieHebdo #France #TerrorAttack
September 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?