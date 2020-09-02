MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS: The next wave of COVID-19?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Everywhere you turn there is COVID. Not just the disease itself, but the bombardment of information, misinformation, concerns, deeper fears. Questions about life and, naturally in these times, death. How can you keep your mind safe in such worrying times? GUESTS Cyrus Abbasian Psychiatrist Elena Antonova Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Brunel University of London Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
September 2, 2020
