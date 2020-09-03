World Share

BELARUS PROTESTS: What could happen next?

With a population of less than ten million and regularly appearing way down the list of wealthy nations, Belarus has never been a great presence on the world stage. But the protests there against a president in power for more than a quarter of a century could have global implications. Guests: Alexandra St John Murphy Research Fellow at Minsk Dialogue Olga Dryndova Editor of Belarus Analysen Jenny Mathers Lecturer in International Politics