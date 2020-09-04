World Share

Greece Illegally Militarising Meis Island

The Turkey-Greece rivalry is entering a more dangerous phase after Athens openly stationed troops on the island of Meis Kastellorizo, a legally demilitarised zone that lies two kilometers from off Turkish shores. Turkey has called the move unacceptable and a violation of international law. So, is this the next crisis spot between Ankara and Athens? Guests: Girne is Huseyin Isiksal Professor of International Relations at Near East University Mark Meirowitz Associate Professor at the SUNY Maritime College