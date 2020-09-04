World Share

Anti-PKK Protests Continue On Year On

It's been a year since families of missing children started protesting outside HDP offices in Diyarbakir. The daily sit-in continues with parents demanding the safe return of their children who were recruited by the PKK terror group. We discuss the latest situation and the terror group's use of child soldiers. Guests: Selman Aksunger Lecturer at the Istanbul Centre of International Law Resul Serdar Atas Senior fellow at the TRT World Research Centre