Undercover reporter reveals culture of racism and impunity in French police force
03:45
World
This French reporter infiltrated the country’s police force, where he witnessed a culture of racism, violence and impunity. Valentin Gendrot spent two years as a junior officer and documented his undercover experience. He recently released a book titled ‘Flic,’ or Cop, about it. Coronavirus in France 🇫🇷 👉 http://trt.world/138t Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #flic #ValentinGendrot #frenchpolice
September 4, 2020
