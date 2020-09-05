POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
My Turkey: The story behind Nevsehir’s underground cities
My Turkey: The story behind Nevsehir’s underground cities
Nevsehir is known for underground cities and villages – more than 200 cities and villages exist – and it's recognised as a Unesco World Heritage Site. These cities are carved from soft volcanic rock, see what they look like and the story behind them. This video is part of TRT World's "My Turkey" digital series, which explores different regions of Turkey and showcases its hidden treasures. My Turkey 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pcb #Nevsehir #MyTurkey #UNESCO
September 5, 2020
