'Flying' electric speedboat debuts on Switzerland's lakes
01:38
World
'Flying' electric speedboat debuts on Switzerland's lakes
The world's first hydrofoil electric speedboat has made a maiden appearance on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne. The boat has a top speed of 55 kilometres an hour, and its creators say it's the perfect green alternative to more traditional methods of water-based transport. TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more. Science & Technology news 👉 http://trt.world/13sf #ElectricVehicles #Speedboat #WaterTransportation
September 6, 2020
