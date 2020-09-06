POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli diamond industry badly affected by Covid-19 pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on the luxury goods sector. Diamonds, in particular, have lost some of their sparkle and the industry in Israel has been badly affected. But as Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports, at least one jewellery brand has come up with a novel way of recovering some of its losses. UAE-Israel Deal 👉 http://trt.world/1q52 Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16qd Israel Elections - 2019 👉 http://trt.world/16qk #Pandemic #Diamonds #Israel
September 6, 2020
