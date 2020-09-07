POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian family in the occupied West Bank unable to build a home
02:03
World
Palestinian family in the occupied West Bank unable to build a home
While the West Bank is internationally recognized as occupied territory, that hasn't stopped Israel from supporting the expansion of illegal settlements on it. But for one Palestinian there, it's almost impossible to build a home on his own land. Sarah Balter explains why. Palestine: 50 Years of Occupation 🇵🇸 👉http://trt.world/135y Qasem Soleimani killed 🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvd George Floyd Protests 👉http://trt.world/13fw #Occupation #WestBank #Palestine
September 7, 2020
