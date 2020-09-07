POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Covid-19 has hit children education very hard in India
01:41
World
Covid-19 has hit children education very hard in India
With schools in India shut down, the government is pushing for more widespread online learning. As Yasin Eken reports, teachers in India are looking for new ways to help children who have no access to the internet. Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 Lebanon Protests 🇱🇧 👉 http://trt.world/1pc8 #OnlineEducation #Pandemic #Schools
September 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?