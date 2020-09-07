POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Disney's 'Mulan' makes Disney+ debut | Money Talks
01:43
BizTech
Disney's 'Mulan' makes Disney+ debut | Money Talks
The COVID-19 pandemic is derailing film production schedules worldwide. As cinemas remain closed or face capacity constraints, Disney has decided to release its latest offering, 'Mulan', on its streaming service instead. But subscribers will have to pay extra for the film, which may deter some viewers. Other productions, like Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' are still taking their chances on the big screen. #Disney #Mulan #StreamingService
September 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?