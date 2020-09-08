Survivors suffer due to lack of medical equipment

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon is a country in crisis, the Beirut port explosion last month was the final straw. It followed protests over the plummeting economic situation and the Covid-19 pandemic. Doctors are now warning there is a dire need for medical equipment to treat explosion survivors, especially those suffering life-altering injuries. Altaf Ahmad has more. Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 Lebanon Protests 🇱🇧 👉 http://trt.world/1pc8 #beirutblast #lebanonhospitals #lebanoneconomy
September 8, 2020
